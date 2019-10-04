Services
Lifesong Funerals & Cremations
20 S. Duval St
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Saunders


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma Saunders Obituary
Irma Saunders

Tallahassee - Irma Saunders, 81, passed away on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019.

Irma was a native of Panama City, Florida. She graduated from Bay High School and worked at the Panama City News Herald and was a former president of the Human Society of Bay County. She was well known to be an avid golfer, animal lover, and long-time member of Wildwood Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur Robinson and Irma Danford Hensley. She is survived by her husband Richard D. Saunders, and family Joni Saunders, Mark and Gloria Saunders, and granddaughter Sarah Boggs, and her special Katie.

A private memorial service is planned. The family wishes to express their loving gratitude to the many caregivers and the Big Bend Hospice Team.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now