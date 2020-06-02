Irvin Dwight Callahan
Tallahassee - Irvin Dwight Callahan, 85, of Tallahassee, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Big Bend Hospice House.
Born in Carthage, Mississippi on July 24, 1934, he was a son of the late Alvin Callahan, Sr. and the late Macie Parks Callahan. A brother, Alvin Callahan, also preceded him in death. He retired from Talquin Electric Co-op as the Director of Finance, was a charter member of the Lake Jackson Kiwanis Club, a member of the Civitan Club, and had been a faithful member at Fellowship Baptist Church since 1974.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Lourenda Weaver Callahan; son, Dwight (Janet) Callahan; daughter, Gwen (Skip Floyd) Brown; grandchildren, Kevin Helms (Amber), Danielle (Mat) Greene, Ryan (Stacie) Callahan and Megan Callahan; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Greene and Kinley Helms; and a sister, Betty Roberts.
The funeral is 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church, with visitation an hour prior to the funeral. Interment follows at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, New Building Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.