Rev. Irvin Randle, Sr.
Tallahassee - Rev. Irvin Randle, Sr., 94, of Tallahassee, Florida transitioned on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Visitation will be 6:30 - 8:00 PM (EST) Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 224 N Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32301. Funeral services and burial will take place in Miami, Florida.
Rev. Randle is survived by two sons: Irvin Randle, Jr. (Mozella) of Tampa, FL and James Elmer Randle, Sr.(Linda) of Coral Springs, FL ; six daughters: Lucy Randle Reid of Pembroke Pines, FL, Mary Randle Johnson of Tallahassee, FL, Earlean Randle Mobley (Cal) of Lee, FL, Doris Randle Riles of Lithonia, GA, Linda Randle Bass (Willie) of Miami, FL, and Brenda Randle Washington (Victor) of Miami, FL; two brothers: Jim Randle of Una, MS and Earl Randle of West Point, MS; 36 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, and 27 great great-grandchildren, and a hosts of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
