Services
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 W Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
(850) 627-5700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
224 N Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irvin Randle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Irvin Randle Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Irvin Randle Sr. Obituary
Rev. Irvin Randle, Sr.

Tallahassee - Rev. Irvin Randle, Sr., 94, of Tallahassee, Florida transitioned on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Visitation will be 6:30 - 8:00 PM (EST) Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 224 N Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32301. Funeral services and burial will take place in Miami, Florida.

Rev. Randle is survived by two sons: Irvin Randle, Jr. (Mozella) of Tampa, FL and James Elmer Randle, Sr.(Linda) of Coral Springs, FL ; six daughters: Lucy Randle Reid of Pembroke Pines, FL, Mary Randle Johnson of Tallahassee, FL, Earlean Randle Mobley (Cal) of Lee, FL, Doris Randle Riles of Lithonia, GA, Linda Randle Bass (Willie) of Miami, FL, and Brenda Randle Washington (Victor) of Miami, FL; two brothers: Jim Randle of Una, MS and Earl Randle of West Point, MS; 36 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, and 27 great great-grandchildren, and a hosts of other sorrowing relatives and friends.

Services Entrusted to:

Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp

116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351

(850) 627-5700

www.reedhallmortuary.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now