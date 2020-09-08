Isaac BrundageCrawfordville - Isaac Brundage quietly passed to his eternal rest on Friday, September 4,2020 at Eden Springs Nursing Home in Medart, Florida.Funeral service will be 11 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Strong & Jones Chapel with burial at Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11 Am to 6 PM at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.He leaves to mourn his passing a devoted companion, Ms. Jerlene Porter; one son, Robert Sutton; eleven daughters, Victoria (Robert) Statom, Lula (Richard) Rosier, Inez Young, Idella Hayes, Rose Lee Swain, Gladys (Alfred) Brown, Brenda (Hayward) Young, Claudia Brundage, Hannah McClinton, Martha Harris and Gloria Lewis; 50 plus grandchildren, 100 plus great grandchildren and many other family and friends.He was preceded in death by a twin brother, Wade Brundage; one son, Isaac Brundage Jr.; two daughters, Catherine Franklin and Margie McConnell; three sisters, Inez Hendley, Lula Mae Montgomery and Sally Penny.