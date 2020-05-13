|
|
Isabell Bradley
Monticello, FL - Isabell Williams Bradley, 69, of Monticello, FL passed at home on Monday, May 11, 2020. Graveside services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday in Bradley (Elizabeth Dills) Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Elizabeth Dills M. B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. A longtime Thomasville, GA resident, Mrs. Bradley was a superb cook and loved helping others. She was an usher at Elizabeth. Treasuring her love and memory are her husband, Jacob Bradley; sons: Edward "Danny" (Patricia) Williams and Stephon Williams; stepson, Craig W. Solomon; sisters: Rachel (Ronzo) Proctor, Bertha Elmas and Fadia (Carlos) McGhee; brothers, Johnny Wilson and Tommy Knight; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 13 to May 14, 2020