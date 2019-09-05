|
Isabella Nelson
Monticello, FL - Mrs. Isabella Nelson, 95, of Monticello's Piney Woods Community passed on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Sweetfield M.B. Church, with burial in Springfield Cemetery, both in Monticello. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Church. Mrs. Nelson had been a private-duty housekeeper and a devoted member of Sweetfield. Cherishing her love and memory are her son, Raymond Nelson; seven grandchildren: Minister Dianne Holmes-White, Tommy Lee (Mary Grace) Madison, David Lee Jr. (Jollivet), Melvin (Sylvia) and Ophelia Holmes, Tazzaria and Tacarria Nelson; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019