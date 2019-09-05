Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweetfield M.B. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sweetfield M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabella Nelson Obituary
Isabella Nelson

Monticello, FL - Mrs. Isabella Nelson, 95, of Monticello's Piney Woods Community passed on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Sweetfield M.B. Church, with burial in Springfield Cemetery, both in Monticello. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Church. Mrs. Nelson had been a private-duty housekeeper and a devoted member of Sweetfield. Cherishing her love and memory are her son, Raymond Nelson; seven grandchildren: Minister Dianne Holmes-White, Tommy Lee (Mary Grace) Madison, David Lee Jr. (Jollivet), Melvin (Sylvia) and Ophelia Holmes, Tazzaria and Tacarria Nelson; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now