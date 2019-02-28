|
|
Isaiah Tolliver
Jacksonville - Isaiah Tolliver, 44 years of age, of Jacksonville, FL, departed this life on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. Visitation will be from 4 pm - 7 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home, Quincy, FL. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Hebron AME Church, 1730 St. Hebron Rd, Quincy, FL with burial at Church's Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME will be providing the service for the Tolliver family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019