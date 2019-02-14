|
Israel L. Cauley
Tallahassee, FL - United States World War II veteran Israel Lee Cauley, 98, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Chapel AME Church, with military honors burial in Mt. Pisgah AME Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Mt. Pisgah, Tram Road, Tallahassee. A retired groundskeeper, Mr. Cauley had served in the Army from 1942-1945. Treasuring his love and legacy are his daughters, LaShownda (Anthony Campbell) Cauley and Angela Cauley; stepdaughters, Emma (Michael) Jones, Inell (Henry) Lamb and Annie Mae Washington; daughters-in-law, Christine Graham, Earnestine Graham; sisters-in-law, Rosa Lee Arnold and Rosa Lee Stephens; four granddaughters; eight great-grands and one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019