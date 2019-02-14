Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Pisgah
Tram Road
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Anderson Chapel AME Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Israel Cauley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Israel L. Cauley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Israel L. Cauley Obituary
Israel L. Cauley

Tallahassee, FL - United States World War II veteran Israel Lee Cauley, 98, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Chapel AME Church, with military honors burial in Mt. Pisgah AME Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Mt. Pisgah, Tram Road, Tallahassee. A retired groundskeeper, Mr. Cauley had served in the Army from 1942-1945. Treasuring his love and legacy are his daughters, LaShownda (Anthony Campbell) Cauley and Angela Cauley; stepdaughters, Emma (Michael) Jones, Inell (Henry) Lamb and Annie Mae Washington; daughters-in-law, Christine Graham, Earnestine Graham; sisters-in-law, Rosa Lee Arnold and Rosa Lee Stephens; four granddaughters; eight great-grands and one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.