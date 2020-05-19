Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Thursday, May 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
Good Hope Church Cemetery
Jackson, AL
Ivory James Obituary
Ivory James

Tallahassee, FL - Ivory Gromyko Yamani "Myko" & "Byrd" James, 40, of Tallahassee tragically passed on Friday, May 15, 2020. Viewing is Thursday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Funeral services will be Saturday in Good Hope Church Cemetery Jackson, Alabama. Andrews Funeral Home (251-246-2074) is directing the service. "Myko" was a 1998 graduate of Bay County High, Panama City, FL. A motorcycle enthusiast, he attended Gulf Coast State and Tallahassee Community Colleges. He was a member of Scotts Temple Masonic Lodge 404. Survivors include his children whom he loved dearly; mother, Irma Burden; father, Ivory (Mary T.) James; brothers: Earnest Burden, LeBarron (Tiffany) Burden and Russell Wright, Jr.; sisters, Iviriel James and Kristen Wright; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 19 to May 20, 2020
