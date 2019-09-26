|
Tallahassee, FL - J C Butler. Jr.. 53, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed at home on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Jerusalem M.B. Church, with burial in St. John Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Havana, FL, he attended Havana's Northside High School. J C had been an auto detailer at Tallahassee Chrysler before joining Gerber Collision Center. Survivors include his children: Kelvin and Jermaine Butler, Dontae Highman and LaSharka Jones; stepchildren: Zakeshia and Zachary Holmes, Antonio (Keyerra), Travarius Wright, Sr. and Nyeshia Betsey; siblings: Alexander (Winifred) Mack, Michael, Clint, Ernest, Patrick (Kendra), Emmanuel (Eureka), Sherie, Sabrina, Cheryl and Wanda Butler, Lula Jones, Janice (Roosevelt) Hart and Deverly (James) Corker; 7 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019