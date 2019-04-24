|
J. Howard Allen, 95, of Tallahassee passed away at Allegro Senior Living Facility on 4/13/19.
He served during World War II in the United States Navy as a Quartermaster on a minesweeper, the USS Pattison, stationed on Guam in the South Pacific. Following his tour of duty, he pursued a Bachelor's Degree in physical education and math from Union College in Kentucky, a Master's Degree from the University of Kentucky, and a Doctorate from Indiana University. He began his career at Mitchell College in Statesville, NC serving as both Dean of Students and a teacher. The rest of his career was spent in administration serving as Dean in colleges and universities throughout the southeast. In 1990, he retired from Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.
His wife, Jo Ann Roberts Allen, preceded him in death. He is survived by daughters, Laura (Peter) Watkins of Tallahassee, and Ruth Allen of Athens, GA and a son, Jon Allen of Cookeville, TN. He was Papa to 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered by family and friends as a loving father and Papa, an avid gardener, an artist, a puzzle and book lover, and a very kind, congenial gentleman. The family would like to thank the following: Mary Black for her love and consistent care, Allegro Senior Living staff for being his family and loving him for the last 11 years, and Big Bend Hospice for their expertise and unwavering support.
A graveside service will be held at Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, KY on April 29th at 1:30. A celebration of Howard's life is planned for local friends and family on May 18th at 11:00 in Allegro's chapel.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019