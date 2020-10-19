Early Friday morning, October 9, 2020, "Jackie" Jack Allen Owens Stubbs (1/3/1918-10/9/2020), joined many of her loved ones in the Kingdom of God. She was immediately followed, on Sunday morning, October 11th, by her son, Paul E. Hannon (9/10/1943-10/11/2020), of Panama City, Florida.Services for Paul E. Hannon will be held on Friday, October 23rd at 3pm in Panama City at the United Methodist Church of Lynn Haven.Jackie was born in Miami, Florida on January 3, 1918 and lived 102 remarkable years. Her father was a WWI pilot who was killed several days before the Armistice. She never met her father.Jackie graduated from high school at 16 and was written up in the Miami Herald newspaper because she was never late nor did she miss a day of school. After graduating high school, Jackie came to Florida State College for Women and met Glen Hannon. She had four sons, John Glen Hannon, Jr., Jack O. Hannon (Toni), Paul E. Hannon (Sharon) and Mark A. Hannon (Angie).Glen Hannon died in 1949 at age 34. By wonderful chance, Glenn Stubbs (1/28/1919-7/28/2011) came into Jackie's life and, as she said, "He fell in love with all of us". Jackie and Glenn had two more children, Craig Stubbs (Jackie) and Carla Stubbs (5/12/1955-1/14/2017).Jackie was a multi-faceted person. In addition to being a loving mother, she was a homemaker, a real estate professional, an amazing cook and baker, and an accomplished artist. Jackie was a Youth Sunday School Teacher at both First Presbyterian Church and Faith Presbyterian Church and a Cub Scout Den Mother.Jackie is now with her daughter, Carla Stubbs, whose ashes are now interred with her mother. She is also preceded in death by daughters-in-law, Christine Hannon, Sharon Hannon and Candace Hannon; granddaughters, Christine Stubbs, Lauren Hannon, Cindy Bernhardt; granddaughter-in-law, Meghan Hannon; and great granddaughter, Emma Hancock.For Jackie, family was everything and all of us were blessed by God to have her for so long. She is survived by four sons, twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sheronda Perkins who, with few exceptions, cared for Jackie on a 24 hour basis for the last year of her life. Additionally, the family appreciates the help given by her caregivers: her granddaughter, Denise Hannon, Talia Perkins, Paris and Penny Ellis. We also thank Big Bend Hospice for their invaluable contribution to Jackie's care and quality of life.The family would like to express their thanks to Reverend Candace McKibben, for taking the time to visit with Jackie over the past few years and for her comforting message at the private burial service held on Monday, October 12th.In lieu of flowers, Jackie has requested that donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 or Thornwell Home for Children, 302 S. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325.