Jack D. Pelham
Tallahassee - Jack D. Pelham, 85, of Tallahassee, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 24, 2019. Jack was born in Panama City, Florida, on September 18, 1934, to the late J.C. and Myrtis (Glass) Pelham. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Billy G. Pelham and Jimmy R. Pelham. Jack was a graduate of Florida State University and was formerly employed as a Principal and teacher at Wakulla County High School and trainer at the Florida Department of Revenue. He was a member of Saint Paul's United Methodist Church and the Independent Order of Oddfellows. Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years, Virginia Thrasher Pelham; daughters, Sandy Pelham (Paul) Collar and Brenda Pelham of Tallahassee; son, Jack (Kay) Pelham of Laurel, Montana; grandchildren, Shakira Golden Baker, Rachel Golden, James Pelham, and Jenna Pelham; great-grandchildren, Christopher Baker, Mason, Colton, and Kane Starnes, and Travis Jones; brother, John W. (Priscilla) Pelham; sisters-in-law Wanda Pelham and Laverne Pelham; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive visitors at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family wishes to express great appreciation to the staff of Big Bend Hospice and Visiting Angels as well as to Jack's long-term caregiver, Doretha Michelle Harris. Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or the Alzheimer's Project.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting Mrs. Pelham with her arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019