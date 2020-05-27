Jack DeHart Kane
1928 - 2020
Jack DeHart Kane

Tallahassee - Jack was born on August 28, 1928, to Ralph and Florine DeHart Cain in Bristol, Virginia. While in high school, during WWII, he was a member of the Virginia State Guard. After graduating from Virginia High School in 1945, Jack entered Virginia Polytechnic Institute, where he was a Cadet in the Army ROTC. After three years at VPI, he transferred to Washington and Lee University to study law.

In 1949, Jack joined The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta, Georgia, until he was called to service in the Korean War in 1951. After being honorably discharged as a Corporal in 1953, Jack resumed his work for The Coca-Cola Company through 1958.

Jack worked with the State of Florida in various positions in the State Treasurer's Office, including being the Director of Cabinet Affairs for the State Treasurer. He also served as the Executive Director of the Department of General Services during the construction of Florida's new Capitol. He retired from the Department of Transportation.

Jack was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. He delivered Meals on Wheels for the span of a decade after retiring. Jack loved mountain climbing as a young man. He was an avid reader and gardener. He had a special place in his heart for animals and left behind two devoted dogs, Charlie and J.B.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Grace "Betty" Williams Kane, and their three children, Jack D. Kane, Jr., Grace Kane Johnson (David), and Lucy Kane Carter (Chris). He is also survived by nine cherished grandchildren: Lucy Johnson, Mollie Kane, Sara Carter, Caroline Johnson, John Kane, Katie Carter, George Johnson, Nathan Johnson, and Grace Carter as well as his brother, Edward Mercereau, sister-in-law, Lucy Littleton (Taylor), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Wallace Mercereau and John Cain.

Jack will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather with a gentle disposition and a generous, caring heart.

Due to the pandemic, plans for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Shelter Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 13858, Tallahassee, FL, 32317 or Big Bend Hospice Foundation, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL, 32308.

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
