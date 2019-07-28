Resources
Jack Harold Bechtol


1940 - 2019
Jack Harold Bechtol

Tallahassee - Jack Harold Bechtol, 79, of Tallahassee, Florida passed away on July 13, 2019. He was born in Daytona Beach, Florida on June 18, 1940.

Jack served in the Army and received a Bachelor's Degree from Florida State University. He was married to Linda Bechtol on April 5, 1968. He had a career in accounting for Auditor General State of Florida. He also had a passion for golf.

He is survived by wife, Linda Bechtol; son, Robert Bechtol (Stephanie); daughter, Karen Carter (Steve); grandchildren, Jackson and Maggie Bechtol, Tori King and Jacob Carter; brother, Joe Bechtol and sister, Louise Appling.

Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 28, 2019
