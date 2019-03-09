|
Jack Kenneth Trobaugh
Tallahassee - Date of death March 7, 2019. Jack was born in Hinton, Iowa on July 23, 1918 to John and Odessa Trobaugh. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers and 3 sisters, his wife of 64 years Maxine and a daughter Geraldine. He was a World War II Army veteran serving in the European African Middle Eastern Theater. Jack was a mechanic until his retirement in 1979 when he and Maxine moved to Tallahassee to be near his son and daughter-in-law. Jack is survived by his son Ken Johnson and wife Lois of Tallahassee, Two daughters Marilyn Maher of Casper, Wyoming and Mardell Johnson of Iowa City, Iowa, seven grand children, six great grand children and one great great grand child. He was an active member and Elder at Lafayette Presbyterian Church Tallahassee and maintained the church property for over thirty years. A Memorial Service will be held on March 16 at 10:30am at Lafayette Presbyterian Church Tallahassee. Memorial contributions may be sent to Lafayette Presbyterian Church or Big Bend Hospice
