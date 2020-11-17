1/1
Jack M. Robbins Jr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack M. Robbins, Jr.

Tallahassee -

Jack M. Robbins, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home on November 12th, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Jack is preceded in death by his parents Jack Robbins, Sr. and Anna Robbins; his brother Paul Robbins and sister Betty Johnson; his grandsons Camden Robbins and Jacob Pantaleon. He is survived by his sisters Margaret Malone (husband Richard) and Celeste Garner (husband Norman); sister-in-law Ann Robbins; his children Eric Robbins (wife Debi), Michele Hall (husband Tom), Leigh Ann Pantaleon (husband Chris); his grandchildren Matt Robbins (wife Samantha), Mike Robbins (wife Christina), Jeff Robbins, Cortland Pantaleon (wife Sabrina), Hanna Robbins, Cassidy Chomat (husband Walker), Owen Pantaleon, and Olivia Robbins; his great-grandchildren Greilyn Robbins, Kaylee Robbins, Asher Robbins, Kylie Robbins, Chloe Robbins, and Cayson Chomat.

After graduating from high school in 1953, Jack served four years in the U.S. Air Force before moving to Tallahassee in 1959 to attend Florida State University. He landed a short-term position with the State of Florida before eventually being hired by Pitney Bowes, Inc. He was married in 1961 and became a father in 1964. Following his retirement from Pitney Bowes after 30 years, Jack went to work for Capital City Bank, from which he retired after 10 years.

Jack loved spending time with his family, especially when there was something to celebrate and something to eat. He also loved traveling to get there, logging many, many miles out on the open road, all while contemplating the destination and good times ahead. Years ago Jack earned the nickname "Smiling Jack" because of his big warm smile. This fittingly became his CB handle during the 70s. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Jack, whether for a short while or for a lifetime, was impressed with his friendly demeanor and sense of humor. When his children were young, all their friends considered Jack the "neighborhood dad." He will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services are at 10:30AM on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Bevis Funeral Home - 200 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee, with open visitation from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. A short graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 12:00 PM at Tallahassee National Cemetery - 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL. The service will be livestreamed via the funeral home website. Visit https://www.bevisfh.com/obituaries/Jack-Robbins-7/#!/PhotosVideos to the view the service at its scheduled time.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Robbins family with their arrangements.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved