1944 - 2020
Jackie Butler Obituary
Jackie Butler

Quincy - Paul Jackson "Jackie" Butler, 75, of Quincy, passed away on March 29, 2020 at Westminster Oaks in Tallahassee. He is preceded in death by his parents, B. and Elizabeth Butler; and two brothers, Edwin and Gene Butler.

Jackie was born and raised in Quincy, FL and graduated from Quincy High School. He was a member of Santa Clara Baptist Church where he served as Deacon.

Jackie is survived by one aunt, Barbara Jean Tharpe; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy. A memorial service at Santa Clara Baptist Church is being planned for friends after the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
