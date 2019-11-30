|
|
Ms. Jackie Lynn Benefield
Tallahassee - Ms. Jackie Lynn Benefield, age 62 of Tallahassee went to be with Jesus Christ on November 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with Endometrial Cancer. She was born in Moultrie, GA to the late Rev. John B. Benefield and Lorene Young Benefield.
Jackie retired from the State of Florida after 30 years of service. She loved her Church Immanuel Baptist Church where she was an active member until she could no longer attend because of her illness. She also loved traveling especially to Alaska.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stillborn baby, Amanda Lynn, her sisters, Nadine Miller, Christine Kelly, Reba Kendrick: her brother: John B. Benefield, Jr.; Brothers in law: Charlie Kendrick, Harold Kelly and Sister in Law: Donna Benefield.
She is survived by her sisters: Betty Griffin (Buddy) of Moultrie, GA, Judy Hall (Bobby) of Perry, FL, Sybil Dowling (Acie) of Hilliard, FL and Cindy Benefield of Tallahassee; her brothers: Jessie Benefield, Valdosta, GA, James (Kay) Benefield of Moultrie, GA, Sidney (June) Benefield of Pembroke, GA, and Enoch (Rose) Benefield of Donalsonville, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews, and their families.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 2351 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, Fl 32308.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church with visitation 10:00 a.m. prior to service.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019