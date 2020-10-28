1/1
Tallahassee - Jackie O. Boone, 69, transitioned Fri. Oct. 23 in Ocala. Funeral service will be 2pm Sat. Oct. 31 at Jerusalem MB Church with burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. Oct. 30. She leaves to cherish her fond memories her children: Tara Vaughn, Dexter Boone, Sr., Ebony Rhodes; sisters: Debra Boone, Pamela Boone, Angela Robinson (Virgil); half sisters: Cheryl Man (Curtis), Sylvia Burch (Ivan), Jessica Randolph; half brothers: Victor Boone (Angela), Fredrick Boone (Pamela); (15) grand children, (5) great grand children; and a host of other relatives & friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Boone family.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
