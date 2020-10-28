1/1
Jackie O. Boone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie O. Boone

Tallahassee - Jackie O. Boone, 69, transitioned Fri. Oct. 23 in Ocala. Funeral service will be 2pm Sat. Oct. 31 at Jerusalem MB Church with burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. Oct. 30. She leaves to cherish her fond memories her children: Tara Vaughn, Dexter Boone, Sr., Ebony Rhodes; sisters: Debra Boone, Pamela Boone, Angela Robinson (Virgil); half sisters: Cheryl Man (Curtis), Sylvia Burch (Ivan), Jessica Randolph; half brothers: Victor Boone (Angela), Fredrick Boone (Pamela); (15) grand children, (5) great grand children; and a host of other relatives & friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Boone family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jerusalem MB Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Precious Memories Home for Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lindsay Harris
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved