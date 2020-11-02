Jacob Christopher Graddy
Tallahassee - Jacob Christopher Graddy passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida at the age of 23.
Jacob is survived by his mother, Elizabeth; father, Michael; sisters, Michaela and Emma Rose; brother, Trevor; and one niece, Adeline, all of Tallahassee. Jacob is also survived by his grandmothers Judith Miles and Joan Graddy of Fort Walton Beach, FL.; three aunts, five uncles, twelve cousins and many friends, who he referred to as his chosen family. Jake is preceded in death by his grandfathers, David Miles and Ronald Graddy.
For many years Jake enjoyed working at Lafayette Park's afterschool and summer youth programs. Jake's trademark zeal for happiness, wonderment, and perpetual fun was an ideal fit for the 5 and 6 year olds he so loved to coach.
Jake was an adept juggler (he added it to his resume), an entertaining magician, a member of FSU renegade boxing, an accomplished ping-pong player, solver of the Rubik's cube, a movie enthusiast, and a dependable source for useless facts. Jake's smile brightened rooms and lifted spirits. He was a smart, thoughtful, and extremely funny guy who loved his mother's meatloaf, albeit not as much as he loved his dog, Lucy, whom he called, "the little missus." Above all, Jake loved family, friends and traditions. Quite simply, Jake brought the joy and light to every gathering.
A funeral mass for Jacob is scheduled for 11:00 am on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, with a reception to follow.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jake's life. Todd Wahlquist with (Bevis Funeral Home, 850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the family with their arrangements.