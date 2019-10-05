|
|
Jacob Wesley Cowden
Tallahassee - Jacob Wesley Cowden, 18 yrs old of Tallahassee FL. passed away October 1st, 2019 due to injuries suffered in a rear end collision on Interstate 10 in Florida.
He was born in Bedford, Indiana on May 13th, 2001 and spent a very happy childhood there.
Jacob attended Lincoln High School in Tallahassee FL. where he was a member of NJROTC. He went on to become a very proud employee of Kraft Nissan on Mahan Dr. where his passion for working on cars became a career.
Jacobs' love for his family and friends was like no other, his friends became brothers. Each one with a bond so tight, nothing could break it.
Everything in life is ever changing...his hobbies were too. He went from a youngster that loved anything amphibian, to a gamer...a sneakerhead, a gym rat and then a car enthusiast.
His zest for life was profound and his soul was wise beyond his years.
His favorite spot was St. George Island where he was known for catching flounders. He had the opportunity to travel to the West Coast, visiting several National Parks including Sequoia, Kings Canyon, Crater Lake, Lassen Volcanic, (where he rolled in the snow from the top of a volcano) Yosemite, and even visited the beautiful Lake Tahoe. Jacob traveled abroad to Mexico and was at Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles during the Concours d'Elegance, a premier show for car enthusiasts. He enjoyed a crab on The Wharf in San Francisco, and the fireworks in Sonoma California on the Fourth of July. He even climbed to the top of Moro Rock, 8000 feet high with a backpack full of supplies. A lifetime of memories, most never get to experience.
He is survived by his Mother, Amy Cowden and her fiancé Paul Walton. His Father, John Wesley Cowden. Paternal Grandparents Fred and Linda Herthel and Maternal Grandmother Kathy Presser. Best Friends, Evan, Matthew, Will, Tanner and Justin. Jennifer Higginbotham was like a second mom to Jacob, offering love, guidance and support, no matter what. He rescued two cats that he loved...Meow and Mazda.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday Oct 6th at 1:30 at Cully's Funeral Home on Riggins Road in Tallahassee.
Please visit www.culleysmeadowwood.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 5, 2019