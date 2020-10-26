1/1
Tallahassee - Jacquelene Anne Wentz (Chambers), "Grandmother", was born November 21, 1930 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She passed peacefully in her Tallahassee home, Monday, October 12, 2020. She is proceeded in her death by her parents Ida May Chambers and David Chambers, her siblings David "Skip" Chambers and Ida Mea "Billy" Carter. She is survived by her children Leo Wentz and Heidi Holland, grandchildren Eric Wentz, Kristina Fernandez, and Mayloni Holland, great grandchildren Naomi, Elijah, Zoe, Aden, and Riley, and her much loved in-laws Janice Eilene Wentz, Enestor Fernandez, and Amanda Wentz. She served in the Navy from April 24, 1951 to August 10, 1953 which had her moving from state to state. She came back to live in Florida in the late 1970's where she later retired from her legal secretary job and became a full time Grandmother to Eric and Kristina. She requested no funeral or service. She wished for her friends and family not be sad and mourning but to be happy that she lived a long and happy life.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
