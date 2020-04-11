|
Jacqueline Louise Cox Napier
Tallahassee - On April 9, 2020 the Lord called her to Heaven. She passed away peacefully in Tallahassee leaving behind five children and their spouses, Kenneth (Cindy), Robert Alex (Suzanne), Suzanne (Rufus), Thomas (Monica) and Stanley (Christine). Her husband of sixty-two years, Roy T. Napier, preceded her in 2012.
Jacqueline was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1928. She and her family subsequently moved to Tampa, Florida where she attended and graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1947. Upon graduation she enrolled in Florida State College for Women (currently FSU). She received a Bachelor of Art degree in Music in 1950. She was a classically trained soprano and sang for FSU, in church and weddings. Jacqueline was also a skilled pianist. In addition to raising five children she belonged to the Good Sam travel club, FSU boosters Extra Point, and was a charter member of the Sabal Palm Garden Club. She was passionate about FSU football and basketball and was a Silver Chief member attending numerous games over the years. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and for many years hosted a Joy Circle with her friends. As a grandmother she dedicated much of her time enjoying her ten grandchildren, Kimberly, Robby, Lauren (Rene), Jessica (Matt), Alyssa (Christopher), Michelle (Nicholas), Sarah, Kevin, Christan (Tyler) and Carla. She was also blessed with six great grandchildren, Montana, Marshall, Mattie, Samuel, Raven and Robin. She will be remembered for her love of song, gardens, birds and classic movies.
As Robert Frost once wrote: "And make us happy in the darting bird that suddenly above the bees is heard;" and may we all always smile and fondly remember Jackie as we see her favorite, the hummingbird, "off a blossom in mid - air stand still."
While we celebrate her life as a family, we will later this year invite friends to join in remembering Jacqueline Louise Cox Napier. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or Salvation Army.
