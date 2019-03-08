|
Jacqueline (Jackie) Marie Chiricos
Tallahassee - Jacqueline (Jackie) Marie Chiricos passed away at home on March 3, 2019. She was born in Sydney, Australia on March 5, 1922 to John Ryan and Beatrice O'Neill Ryan. Shortly after her birth, the family moved back to New York City where Jackie spent her childhood.
Jackie married the love of her life, Theodore George Chiricos, in 1940. They enjoyed a loving 56- year marriage, traveling the country after Ted's retirement.
Jackie was an accomplished artist and seamstress. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, and crafting - often starting a new project after everyone went to bed. She loved to golf and has the distinguished honor of being the only member of the family who made a hole-in-one! She could play cards for hours - especially bridge and gin rummy. Until she was no longer able to drive at the age of 92, Jackie was very involved with Good Shepherd Catholic Church and especially enjoyed the Young at Heart group and Friendship Circle.
Jackie embraced everything about motherhood and family, proudly referring to herself as a "Domestic Engineer." She especially loved her role as nana and great grandma. She loved holidays and enjoyed any chance to spend time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Theodore Chiricos. She is survived by her four children, Theodore Chiricos (Glenda Rabby); Kathy Sherman; Christine Chiricos (Bruce Ballister) all of Tallahassee; and Bill Chiricos (Kimberly) of Afton, VA; seven grandchildren, Justin Chiricos (Jessica Brewster); Topher Sherman; Sarah Mullane; and Kendra Adams (Charlie) all of Tallahassee; Richard Morelle (Brooke Cole) of Richmond, VA; Coral Clark (Greg) of Bayville, NJ; and Liz Bowyer (Daniel Cruise) of New York City; and 10 great grandchildren, Connor, Layla, and Lillie Adams, Brandon Mullane, and Sophie Chiricos all of Tallahassee; Henry, Sam, and Ben Cruise of New York City; and Grayson and Rowan Clark of Bayville, NJ.
We want to thank Lisa Clark and Sandy Anderson with Visiting Angels, and Darlene Blain for the loving care they provided to our Mom. Words cannot express the appreciation we have for the wonderful Hospice staff who provided comfort for Mom at home - with special thanks to our amazing nurse, Sally Smith, and the wonderful music and art therapists Emma, Caitlyn, and Annie.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 4665 Thomasville Rd. The interment will follow at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 8, 2019