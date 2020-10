Jacqueline Pompey PendletonTallahassee, FL - Jacqueline Pompey Pendlleron, 56, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Desota Field Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A 1982 Lincoln High School graduate, Jacqueline was a 39-year State employee (DHSMV and Revenue). She retired in August 2020. She was a dedicated volunteer at Lincoln. Her love and memory will be cherished forever by her husband, Danny Pendleton; sons: Larrey and Earnest Williams; daughter, Dannett Pendleton; grandchildren: Larry III, Merci, Larreyion, Earnest, Ernessia, Eliana and Missy Williams; Eilene Herrara, Jeremy Mitchell and Jaylond Pendleton; parents, Ernest Sr. and Bennie Mae English Pompey; sisters: Amanda (Garfield) Murray and Tawana Pompey; brothers: Frederick (Daisy) Nicholson and Ernest (Phoebe) Pompey, Jr.; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.