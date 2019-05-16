|
Jacqueline Reshard
Tallahassee, FL - Jacqueline Delores Reshard, 63, passed on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in East Grove Cemetery, Woodville, FL. Viewing-visitation is 3-7p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Ms. Reshard was a Rickards High graduate and a custodian at Florida State University for over 25 years. Treasuring her love are her daughters , Demethra (Sam) Jenkins and Myra Gordon; sons, Myrick Thompson and Jason (Monique) Jackson; mother, Mary Reshard (Albert) Still; father, Sidney (Diane) Thompson; brother, Albert (Shawn) Still; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 16, 2019