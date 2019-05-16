Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Old West Enrichment Center
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Tallahassee, FL - Jacqueline Delores Reshard, 63, passed on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in East Grove Cemetery, Woodville, FL. Viewing-visitation is 3-7p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Ms. Reshard was a Rickards High graduate and a custodian at Florida State University for over 25 years. Treasuring her love are her daughters , Demethra (Sam) Jenkins and Myra Gordon; sons, Myrick Thompson and Jason (Monique) Jackson; mother, Mary Reshard (Albert) Still; father, Sidney (Diane) Thompson; brother, Albert (Shawn) Still; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 16, 2019
