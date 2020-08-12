1/1
Jacqueline Shaw-Byrd
Jacqueline

Shaw-Byrd

Tallahassee, FL - Jacqueline Shaw-Byrd, 55, of Tallahassee Florida, transitioned peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Capital Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 9:45AM (EST), Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 7095 Bainbridge Hwy, Quincy, FL 32352. Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.

Jacqueline leaves to cherish her memories: Son: Jacary N. Byrd; mother: Catherine Shaw: sisters: Patricia Shaw and Joetta Shaw; brothers: Bobby Shaw and Charles Shaw, and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.

Services Entrusted to:

Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700 www.reedhallmortuary.com




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 W Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
(850) 627-5700
