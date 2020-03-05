|
|
Jacquelyn E. Durkee
Tallahassee - On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Jacquelyn E. Durkee of Tallahassee passed away at the age of 92.
Jackie was born in Erie, Pennsylvania but resided in Cleveland, Ohio most of her life. She and her loving husband, Theron, retired to Pompano Beach in 1973. Following his passing, she moved to Tallahassee in 1979 with her mother, Elyda Konnerth. She worked many happy years as an LPN for Dr. Sam Moorer and was an active member of Faith Presbyterian Church. In her spare time, she would travel and play golf with her mother and spent happy times with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue Mahoney (Gary) of Tallahassee; and their two daughters, Meghan and Kimberly; and four great grandsons; and her daughter, Nancy Diskin of Eugene Oregon; and her three daughters, Briana, Cara, Abby; and three great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Westminster Oaks and Big Bend Hospice for the love and care provided to Jacque during her time of need. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Jacque's memory to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020