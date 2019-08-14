|
|
Jacquelyn Paige Mitchell
Tallahassee - Jacquelyn Paige Mitchell, 55 died August 8, 2019. Paige was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee, and leaves behind her husband of 29 years, Emmett "Bucky" Mitchell IV, son Emmett, daughter Lily, mother Patty Warren Parrish, father Bernie Parrish, brother Lance Parrish, grandmothers Midge Cooper and Mary Frances ("Pampy") Parrish of Titusville, Florida, and a host of loving in-laws, the Jobsons, Mitchells and Hutchings, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Paige was born at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital on June 13, 1964, while her parents were attending Florida State University. She graduated from Lincoln High School and completed her B.A. from the College of New Rochelle.
Upon returning to Tallahassee, Paige was introduced to her future husband, Bucky, by a close mutual friend. Paige and Bucky were married for 29 years. After obtaining a second degree in nursing, Paige enjoyed a long and successful career in healthcare. During her life, Paige touched the lives of many friends and family members. She was a tireless and caring advocate for many, and taught us many things, things that we will always remember.
A service of remembrance will be held at a late date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Big Bend Hospice (www.bigbendhospice.org), or the .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019