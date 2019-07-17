|
|
Tallahassee -
Jacquelyn Williams Brown, 66 of Tallahassee, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Tallahassee. She was a member of First Elizabeth M.B. Church of Quincy, where her service will be 11 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 with interment in the Sunnyvale Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM on Friday, July 19, at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy (850-627-3700). She is survived by her husband, William Edward Brown Jr. ; sons, Antwan Edwardo Brown, Rashad Karim Brown (Paris), and Jamal Amin Brown (Carmen); brothers, Harry Williams (Carolyn) and John Albert Williams Jr.; grandsons, Antwan Brown Jr, Emmanuel Brown, Rashad Michael Brown and her godson, Victor Townsend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Jacquelyn Brown Scholarship and Memorial Fund.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 17, 2019