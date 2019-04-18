|
Jacquelyn Y. Cherry
Tallahassee - Jacquelyn Yvonne Cherry, 47, a child care provider transitioned Mon. April 8 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. April 20 at Philadelphia PB Church with burial in Indian Branch Pallbearers Cemetery, both in Tallahassee. Ms. Cherry will rest in the mortuary from 3-7pm Fri. April 19 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. She leaves to cherish her memories , her children: Tremayne Anderson, Jeremy, Georgetta,Tyreshia,George,and Ayana'h Wilkins; brothers : Freddie Branton, Erwin Iverson, John Iverson, Tony Cherry; sister: Gloria Seabrooks (James); grandchildren, and a host of other relatives & friends
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019