Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Philadelphia PB Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn Y. Cherry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacquelyn Y. Cherry Obituary
Jacquelyn Y. Cherry

Tallahassee - Jacquelyn Yvonne Cherry, 47, a child care provider transitioned Mon. April 8 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. April 20 at Philadelphia PB Church with burial in Indian Branch Pallbearers Cemetery, both in Tallahassee. Ms. Cherry will rest in the mortuary from 3-7pm Fri. April 19 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. She leaves to cherish her memories , her children: Tremayne Anderson, Jeremy, Georgetta,Tyreshia,George,and Ayana'h Wilkins; brothers : Freddie Branton, Erwin Iverson, John Iverson, Tony Cherry; sister: Gloria Seabrooks (James); grandchildren, and a host of other relatives & friends
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now