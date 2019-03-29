Services
Ray Williams Funeral Home, Inc.
301 North Howard Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
(813) 253-3419
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ray Williams Funeral Home
301 N. Howard Avenue
Tampa, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Institutional Church
1006 W. Cypress Street
Odessa - Ms. Jalyn Imani Stallworth, of Odessa, FL passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 23. A Celebration of her Life will be conducted Saturday, March 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Institutional Church, 1006 W. Cypress Street with The Reverend Ron Rawls of Gainesville, FL, officiating. Interment will follow in Myrtle Hill Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Jalyn was a native of Tampa, FL who was educated in the public schools of Hillsborough County. She graduated with high honors from the Hillsborough High School International Baccalaureate Program. Jalyn furthered her education and was a graduate with honors from the University of Florida in 2018 with a major in African American History and minors in Art History and Anthropology. She was nearing the end of her first year of the Art History Master's degree program at American University in Washington, D.C.

Jalyn was a very active member of the University of Florida, Iota Lambda chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She is already greatly missed.

Jalyn leaves to cherish her memory: her loving and devoted parents, Drs. Dexter and Sophia Stallworth; brother, Dexter II; and sister, Sydney; grandparents, James and Everlena Collins of Tallahassee, FL and Vivian Stallworth of Tallahassee, FL; uncle, James DeShawn Collins and wife Karen of Tallahassee, FL; aunt, Toi Tindall of Tallahassee, FL; first cousins, JoHannah, Liam, and Sielle, all of Tallahassee, FL; and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.

The visitation for Ms. Jalyn Imani Stallworth will be held in her honor Friday, March 29 at 5 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at Ray Williams Funeral Home, 301 N. Howard Avenue. Arrangements entrusted to RAY WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, Rhodes & Northern, Owners.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019
