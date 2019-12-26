|
James (Jim) Aubrey Spooner
Highland Village, TX - James (Jim) Aubrey Spooner, 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his home in Highland Village, Texas, with his wife Pam at his side, after a courageous three-month battle with cancer.
Born on November 13, 1947 in Quincy, Florida, Jim was the eldest child of Murray and Mary Spooner. He grew up on the family farm in Greensboro, Florida and graduated from Quincy High School in 1965. He received his BS degree in Marketing from Florida State University, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity, in 1970, and remained a loyal Seminole fan and supporter for life. He later received his MBA from Pepperdine University.
After graduating from FSU, Jim proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1970 to 1980. He underwent Basic Training in Parris Island, South Carolina, completed the rigorous Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia, and graduated from Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia, attaining the rank of Captain during his service.
Jim continued to adhere to the Marine Corps values of honor, courage, commitment, and a high standard of excellence throughout his life, and during his successful thirty-seven year career in medical sales with CR Bard, where he retired as a Regional Vice President in 2012.
Jim was a devoted husband, proud father and grandfather, and loyal friend, who looked forward to spending time with his family and friends. He and Pam enjoyed traveling with close friends and taking trips to the Florida Gulf Coast with their children and grandchildren. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with family and friends over the years. Additionally, he was a member of the Lewisville Rotary Club and served on the Board of Pediplace, a nonprofit that provides healthcare services to underserved children.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Murray and Mary Spooner. He is survived by his beloved wife of forty-six years, Pam Spooner; his son, Kyle Spooner of Grapevine, TX; his daughter, Alecia Spooner of Seattle, WA; and his adored grandchildren, Isabella and Ryker Spooner, and Paval and Dmitri Tatarinov. He is also survived by a brother, Ed (Patti) Spooner of Quincy, FL, and a sister, Jean Frey of Tallahassee, FL, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim was deeply loved and respected. He will be greatly missed by his family and the many friends he met and maintained connections with throughout his life. He will be remembered not only for his personal and professional accomplishments, but also for his big smile, easy laugh and fun-loving nature.
A Memorial Service will be held January 9th, 2:00 p.m., at Trietsch United Methodist Church in Flower Mound, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to PediPlace (www.pediplace.org).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019