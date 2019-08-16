|
James Blaine Hensley
Orlando - James Blaine Hensley, "Jimbo", died peacefully in Orlando, Florida, on August 5, 2019. He was born November 11, 1952, in London, Kentucky. In 1960 his family relocated to Orlando where he graduated from Oakridge High School in 1970. He moved to Tallahassee in 1970 to attend Florida State University, having received a football scholarship. He graduated in 1974. During his senior year, he attended the FSU foreign study program in Florence, Italy, where he spent some of the happiest months of his life and made many lifelong friends. He was married for 20 years to Susan Conoley Alford of Tallahassee. They always remained dear friends.
He left Tallahassee in 2011 to care for his elderly father in Orlando.
Jimbo was a prolific writer and an exceptional gardener. He will be remembered for his poetry and green thumb, for his big smile and tender heart, his gentle soul, generosity and steadfast loyalty to friends and family.
A contribution in his memory may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, Florida, 32778
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019