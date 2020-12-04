1/
James C. Black Iii
1956 - 2020
James C. Black, III

Quincy and Hosford - James C. "Rusty" Black, 63 passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 5, from 2 to 4 pm at Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529), there will be a private family service at the Black Family Cemetery in Hosford, Sunday December 6. Rusty worked with his dad building Jim Walter Homes for about 30 years and owned Independent Funeral Home since 1997. He was a member of Thomas Memorial Baptist Church, and was a Mason in Quincy.

Survivors include his wife; Sandra Layfield Black, a son, J. Calvin Black, IV, a daughter; Samantha (Bryan) Mercer, brother; Hugh Black, sisters; Kathy Elkins and Jolene Bruce, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, 3nephews and 2 nieces.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
