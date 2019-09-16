Services
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
James C. Whiddon


1966 - 2019
James C. Whiddon Obituary
James C. Whiddon

Quincy - James C. Whiddon, 53, of Quincy passed away unexpectedly on September 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Whiddon and mother in law Marilynn Higdon. He is survived by his wife Debbie Higdon Whiddon, two children Taylor and Logan Whiddon, mother Mary Whiddon, two sisters Amy Vickers (Vic) and Elaine Marchant (Willie), brother Wayne Whiddon (Jamey), father in law Cantey Higdon Sr., sister in law Laura Bostick (Drew), brother in law Cantey Higdon Jr. and many loving nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00am at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will visit graveside with friends and family. In lieu of flowers you may make donations to the Alzheimer's Project, Big Bend Hospice or a .

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson St., Quincy, FL, 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 16, 2019
