James Calvin Davis
Tallahassee - 1935-2019
James Calvin (Jim) Davis of Tallahassee, FL died peacefully on October 27, 2019 at the Westminster Oaks Bertram Health Center after suffering from Alzheimers Disease. He was born on December 14, 1935, the son of the late Eugene Moor Davis and Mary Pigott Davis.
James grew up in Gadsden County and Tallahassee, attending Leon High School (Class of '53) and Trinity United Methodist Church and exploring the woods and river banks of his home, the "Brickyard," and the coast at St. Teresa Beach.
James received his BA from Emory University and Masters of Music Education from FSU. After teaching at the middle, high school and community college level in Brevard County, he joined the faculty of Tallahassee Community College in 1968, where he taught Humanities and Music History until his retirement in 1995. James served as the Chairman of the TCC Faculty Senate for three terms and was the Chairman of the Faculty Commission of the Florida Association of Community Colleges. He also served as the President of the Florida Chapter of the American Choral Director's Association. During the 1970's and 80's, he worked intermittently as the Director of Music at Trinity United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church in Tallahassee. James also served on the board of the University Musical Associates, and sang in the Tallahassee Community Chorus and Bach Parley.
James is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rochelle Morriss Davis of Birmingham, AL. They enjoyed a full and loving life together: raising a family, supporting each other in their teaching careers, worshipping and serving the community through First Presbyterian Church, and hosting friends and family with a generous spirit and bountiful table. Survivors include son Steven (Amy) Davis of Cocoa, daughter Suzanne (Robert) Dixon of Asheville, NC, granddaughters Lucy, Sarah and Mary Ruth Dixon, and siblings Lillian (Carlisle) Byrd and Preston (Georgia) Davis, both of Tallahassee. He was preceded in death by siblings Mary Margaret (Roy) Forbes of Hilo, HI, Eugene (Annie) Davis, George I. (Ruth) Davis, Emily (Robert) Jenkins, and Foster (Helen) Davis, all of Tallahassee.
James contributed in many ways to the community through volunteer work with First Presbyterian Church, Meals on Wheels, and The Shelter. He shared his love of art, music, food, and travel with many friends and family. James leaves behind a legacy of good humor, generosity, and love of life that we will try to carry forward.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Westminster Oaks Health Center for their loving, tireless care of James for the last several years of his life.
A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at First Presbyterian Church on November 9, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, you may send a gift to First Presbyterian Church, Big Bend Hospice, The Alzheimers Project, Westminster Oaks, or any of the educational or musical institutions mentioned, to honor the memory of James C Davis.
