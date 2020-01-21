|
|
James Calvin Gibson, Sr.
James Calvin Gibson, Sr. passed away peacefully on January 10 after a massive stroke earlier that week. He was surrounded by his loving family at M.T. Mustain Center in Tallahasee, FL. James was born on the family farm in Madison, Florida, to Emory Theodore Gibson and Lora Starling Gibson on September 26, 1937. He joined the United States Army and spent several years in Germany, serving as the band director with the Army Band. Returning from Germany in 1960 accompanied by his wife, Barbel Gibson and baby girl Christine, James settled in Tallahassee, FL, and owned two businesses, James's Contract Carpet and Vital Records and Storage which he was still operating at the time of his death. James is survived by his daughter Christine Gibson, a grandson Phoenix Gibson (LeAnn), and two much-loved great grandsons, Benjamin and Jeremiah. James is also survived by four siblings: Catherine Smith (Roy), Dale Gibson (Carol), Melanie Park (Tony), and Judi Bremer (John). His son, James C. Gibson, Jr. and older brother Ted Gibson predeceased him.
A private burial service was held at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Madison, Fl, and a memorial service will be held at Seminole Baptist Church, 3330 Mission Road, Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday, January 25 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020