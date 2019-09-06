Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Quincy, FL
James Carlton "Buddy" Griffin


1948 - 2019
James Carlton "Buddy" Griffin Obituary
James Carlton "Buddy" Griffin

Tallahassee - James Carlton "Buddy" Griffin, 70, of Tallahassee died September 3, 2019. Buddy was born on December 19, 1948 in Bainbridge, Georgia to Roy A. and Ruby Thompson Griffin. He was a graduate of Quincy High School and Florida State University and remained a very staunch Seminole. He was a member of the Angus Hinson Chapter, Order of DeMolay and held the Degree of Chevalier.

He and his family, for many years, operated Griffin Furniture Company in Quincy, Florida, until his retirement. Buddy loved the outdoors and was a very avid duck hunter.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 9:30 AM at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy.

He is survived by his aunt, Ouida Sack of Eastpoint, Fl and his uncle, Hoyt Thompson of Apalachicola, FL. He is also survived by many cousins and very close friends.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson St., Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019
