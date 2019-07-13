Services
Lifesong Funerals & Cremations
20 S. Duval St
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-1111
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Killearn United Methodist Church
James Clayton "Jim" Sharpe


1927 - 2019
James Clayton "Jim" Sharpe Obituary
James "Jim" Clayton Sharpe

Tallahassee - James "Jim" Clayton Sharpe, 92, died July 3, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. Jim, the son of Samuel and Myrtle Sharpe was born April 21, 1927, in Huntington, West Virginia.

In 1952, Jim married Lois Ann Dean and they had one child, Diana Lee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois in 2000 and daughter, Diana in 2012.

Jim entered the U.S. Navy serving until June 1946. He graduated from Marshall University in 1952. After graduating from college, he went to work for the Commercial Credit Corporation. Ultimately retiring from Citigroup, after completing a 36 year career in the banking business. Jim then worked for several years with MHI.

Jim remarried in July 2001 to Barbara Hartz. He loved playing the piano, reading, horse racing, golf and other sports. He was a member of Killearn United Methodist Church and Golden Eagle Country Club. Jim is survived by Barbara and her two daughters Suzanne Ballou (Bill) and Pam Smith (Bill). Jim was much loved and will be forever missed.

A memorial service will be held at the Killearn United Methodist Church on July 19, 2019 at 11 am. A reception will follow the service in the Asbury Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Killearn United Methodist Church, 2800 Shamrock St. S, Tallahassee, FL 32309.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 13, 2019
