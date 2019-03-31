|
|
James "Jim" Donald Hawkins
Tallahassee - Jim Hawkins 90 a retired self-employed business man of Tallahassee, FL died March 26th at Tallahassee Memorial after an auto accident and brief illness.
A service will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located 3717 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL. Visitation will precede the service at 12:00 p.m., followed by interment at MeadowWood Memorial Park on Timberlane Road.
In 1949 Jim joined the United States Air Force and became a navigator. He flew 50 missions (in 84 days) in a B26 during the Korean War and received the "Distinguished Flying Cross" and "The Metal with (3) Oak Leaf Clusters." He resigned the US Air Force in 1955 as a Lieutenant to pursue his Tallahassee business Career.
Jim was born March 11th, 1929 in Odenville, AL., to parents, Coy and Ethel Hawkins. He was predeceased by his parents, son male infant Hawkins, daughter "Julie" Hawkins Neville and son "Jimmy" (James Donald Hawkins JR.), and granddaughter "Sarah Jane Neville."
Survivors include, his wife "Peggy MacRaye Hawkins", (2) grandsons "Daniel Ryan Taylor", and "Andrew Neville", and (4) great grandchildren. He was a loving spouse, father, and collector of antiques, "Jim" will be remembered by his family and many friends for all his unforgettable attributes. Bevis Funeral Home, John Knox Rd, (850)385-2193 is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019