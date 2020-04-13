Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Quincy, FL
View Map
Resources
James E. Jones Obituary
James E. Jones

Havana - James E. Jones, 70 of Havana, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Tallahassee, a native of Polk County, he was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. The service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 18, 202 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Quincy FL followed by burial. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Viewing will be from 3-6 pm, Friday, April 17, 2020, at Bradwell Mortuary.

He survived by his wife Isabel Russ Jones, Havanna, FL two sons, Forrest Conoly, Atlanta, GA, Ryan Jones, two daughters, Tora Jones and Shelia Jones, two stepdaughters Kimberly Cummings, Havanna, FL and Stephenia Ivory (Anthony), Waldorf, MD, one stepson Willie Bryd III, Tallahassee, FL, two brothers Andre McGhee and Walter Jones Jr. of Lakeland, FL, one sister Armenda Jones Johnson, Lakeland, FL, aunt, Maggie Bennett, of Lakeland, FL, mother in law Glady Russ, Havana, FL and Godsister Joycelyn Carlise (Ross), Tallahassee, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020
