Services
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Resources
More Obituaries for James Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. (Eddie) Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. (Eddie) Miller Obituary
James E. (Eddie) Miller

Tallahassee - James E. Miller (Eddie) (Fast Eddie) devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2020. Eddie was born on June 17, 1956 in Barnesville, GA. He entered into the insurance business at a very young age and continued until the day the Lord took him home. Eddie loved to play golf with his buddies and his collection of cars were his pride and joy at home. The kids and grandkids would try to count how many he had all over the house. Eddie leaves behind his loving wife of 34 yrs, Juanita Miller, his twin daughters Brandy and Brooke Miller, daughter Angela Carter (Danny), son Brian Miller, his grandchildren, Madison Victoria, Peighton, Makaylon, Brayden, Brynlee, Sandra, Aiden, Arik, Destiny, Serena, Nick, Kelly Ann, Megan, Kristen, Matthew, and Jackson; brothers, Mike Kimbell (Joy), Robbie Miller (Angie), Freddy Miller (Rhonda), Johnny Miller (Vickie); and sisters, Brenda Thrasher(Larry) and Betty Sue Laney (Ray). Eddie will also be missed by his multiple daughters and foreign exchange students he took under his wing along the way.

Memorial service will be held at Beggs Funeral Home on January 30th, Thursday, at 4pm. Wake will follow at the home of Angela Carter.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -