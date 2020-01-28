|
James E. (Eddie) Miller
Tallahassee - James E. Miller (Eddie) (Fast Eddie) devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2020. Eddie was born on June 17, 1956 in Barnesville, GA. He entered into the insurance business at a very young age and continued until the day the Lord took him home. Eddie loved to play golf with his buddies and his collection of cars were his pride and joy at home. The kids and grandkids would try to count how many he had all over the house. Eddie leaves behind his loving wife of 34 yrs, Juanita Miller, his twin daughters Brandy and Brooke Miller, daughter Angela Carter (Danny), son Brian Miller, his grandchildren, Madison Victoria, Peighton, Makaylon, Brayden, Brynlee, Sandra, Aiden, Arik, Destiny, Serena, Nick, Kelly Ann, Megan, Kristen, Matthew, and Jackson; brothers, Mike Kimbell (Joy), Robbie Miller (Angie), Freddy Miller (Rhonda), Johnny Miller (Vickie); and sisters, Brenda Thrasher(Larry) and Betty Sue Laney (Ray). Eddie will also be missed by his multiple daughters and foreign exchange students he took under his wing along the way.
Memorial service will be held at Beggs Funeral Home on January 30th, Thursday, at 4pm. Wake will follow at the home of Angela Carter.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020