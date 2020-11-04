James E. Thomas
Crawfordville - James E. Thomas, 91, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Peter Cemetery (Woodville). Viewing will be from 11 AM to 6 PM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.
Survivors include his children, Faristine Randolph, James Shingles, Levern Davis and Winston Hicks; sister, Loraine Jackson; niece he raised, Lynn Jackson; 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.