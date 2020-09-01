1/1
James Edward Niles
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edward Niles

Tallahassee - James Edward Niles, age 78, of Tallahassee, FL, transitioned from earth to glory on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Health Care.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Philadelphia Primitive Church with burial at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at 1:00 PM

Viewing will be from 11 AM to 6 PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 and the family will receive relatives and friends from 6 PM to 7 PM at Strong and Jones Chapel.

A native of Bonifay, FL, James resided in Tallahassee for more than 30 years and retired from The City of Tallahassee's Fleet Division in 2006. A former U. S. Air Force Vietnam area veteran, James was a member of First Institutional Missionary Baptist Church and a devoted Master Mason who served in the following capacities: Past Worshipful Master, Mt. Olive Lodge #5; Past District 4 Deputy Grand High Priest Most Excellent Union Grand Chapter Holy Royal Arch Masons, West Florida Council #2 Royal and Select Masons, Past Commander In Chief, John G. Riley Consistory #207, and Past Potentate, Ahmed Temple #37 A.E.O.N.M.S.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Johnnie M. Niles; one sister, Linda Woods (Alfred) of Dothan, AL; two brothers, Jimmy Ross Jackson of Bonifay, FL and Elder Ralph Jackson (Lucy) of Ewa Beach, HI; a step-son, Craig A. Gaines (Rebecca) of Havana, FL; grandchildren, Craig A. Gaines, II, and Crasharra A. Gaines, of Tallahassee, FL, and Cameron A. Gaines of Havana, FL; five great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. James Edward Niles' wit and willingness to serve will be missed by many.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Philadelphia Primitive Church
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Burial
01:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved