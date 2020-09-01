James Edward NilesTallahassee - James Edward Niles, age 78, of Tallahassee, FL, transitioned from earth to glory on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Health Care.Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Philadelphia Primitive Church with burial at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at 1:00 PMViewing will be from 11 AM to 6 PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 and the family will receive relatives and friends from 6 PM to 7 PM at Strong and Jones Chapel.A native of Bonifay, FL, James resided in Tallahassee for more than 30 years and retired from The City of Tallahassee's Fleet Division in 2006. A former U. S. Air Force Vietnam area veteran, James was a member of First Institutional Missionary Baptist Church and a devoted Master Mason who served in the following capacities: Past Worshipful Master, Mt. Olive Lodge #5; Past District 4 Deputy Grand High Priest Most Excellent Union Grand Chapter Holy Royal Arch Masons, West Florida Council #2 Royal and Select Masons, Past Commander In Chief, John G. Riley Consistory #207, and Past Potentate, Ahmed Temple #37 A.E.O.N.M.S.He is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Johnnie M. Niles; one sister, Linda Woods (Alfred) of Dothan, AL; two brothers, Jimmy Ross Jackson of Bonifay, FL and Elder Ralph Jackson (Lucy) of Ewa Beach, HI; a step-son, Craig A. Gaines (Rebecca) of Havana, FL; grandchildren, Craig A. Gaines, II, and Crasharra A. Gaines, of Tallahassee, FL, and Cameron A. Gaines of Havana, FL; five great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. James Edward Niles' wit and willingness to serve will be missed by many.