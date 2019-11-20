Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shiloh M.B. Church
Greenville, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh M.B. Church
Greenville, FL
James Fead Obituary
James Fead

Tallahassee, FL - James "Jim" Fead, 67, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday (11/23) at Shiloh M.B. Church, Greenville, with burial in Bellamy Cemetery. Viewing is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Shiloh. A Greenville native, Mr. Fead was a Vietnam Combat Army veteran and a retired roofer. Cherishing his love are his daughters: Pamela (Charlton) Williams, Teresa (Tommy) Blackshear, Iris Fead, step-daughters: Shantel Jackson, Issetta Johnson and Shanika Hill; sons: James Jr. (LaTonah), Christopher (K'Nisha), Travis and Wendell Fead and stepson, Reginald Hill; 47 grand and 10 great-grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
