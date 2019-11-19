|
|
James (Jim) Gaylon Pafford
James (Jim) Gaylon Pafford, born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on October 28, 1928, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Tallahassee Florida. During the end of his life's journey, Jim was surrounded with love of his family.
Jim is survived by his son, James Roy Pafford (Pamela), daughter, Judith Pafford Wills (Herbert), grandchildren; Jared Martin Taber, James Harold Pafford (Jessica), Jason James Taber (Deb), Amanda Elizabeth Pafford Capece (Christopher), William Galen Pafford (Bethany) and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Betty Ann Wheeler Pafford, his mother Sophia Pafford, father Roy Pafford, a brother and four sisters.
Family will receive friends on Friday November 22, 2019, 1:30 - 2:30 pm at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1470 Bethel Church Road, Tallahassee with funeral service to begin at 2:30 pm. Burial will follow immediately after the service at the church cemetery.
Donations in memory of James G Pafford can be made to the Bethel United Methodist Church and mailed to 1470 Bethel Church Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32310.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff @ Pacifica Woodmont, Big Bend Hospice and Right at Home for their compassionate care.
Skip & Trey Young are assisting the Pafford family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019