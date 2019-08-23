|
|
James H. Allen, Jr.
Tallahassee - James H. Allen, Jr. 87, of Tallahassee, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at his residence.
A son of the late James H. Allen Sr. and the late Lydia McCasland Allen, he was born in Whites Creek, Tennessee, on January 28, 1932. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Helen Dwyer Allen; and siblings, William M. Allen, Florence Martin and Mary Ella Galbreath.
After serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, he went to work for the State of Florida, Department of Finance, as an auditor and retired as a director. He held a Bachelor's in Business Administration degree from the University of Miami, and a law degree from Blackstone School of Law. He, along with his wife, was a faithful member at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the United Methodist Men and served as the "Official" Hushpuppy Fryer at the annual fish fry for at least 30 years.
Survivors include his children, Patrick James Allen, Nancy Allen Harrison and Leslie Martyne Allen; grandchildren, Jessica Green, Hensley Harrison, Joshua Manis, Mary Lyda Harrison and Kristie Manis. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The visitation is from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral beginning at 2:00 PM. A private family interment will take place at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Covenant Care Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 23, 2019